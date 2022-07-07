Injury rules Oshoala out of 2022 WAFCON

…as Super Falcons set to redeem image against Botswana

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been ruled out of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to injury. The Barcelona Femeni of Spain striker sustained the injury in the team’s 2-1 loss against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday. The Nigeria Football federation already put out a statement to that effect with the striker expected to return to Spain for proper treatment and recovery.

The four-time African Player of the Year award winner suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the eighth minute of their opening Group C game against South Africa on Monday. Oshoala received treatment and returned to the field of play until she was substituted in the 82nd minute by Francesca Ordega. Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has declined to comment on her absence as the nine-time record African champions prepare to take on Botswana in their second tie at the tournament on Thursday. The American tactician, however, revealed that, “We are definitely going to make some changes from our first game.

The atmosphere in camp is good and we have regrouped. We want to win our next game.” Nigeria are currently third in Group C behind table leaders Botswana and second-placed South Africa who both won their opening games. The Cup holders know their work is cut out against table-toppers Botswana, who turned back Burundi 4-2 on Monday night. The captain of the team, Onome Ebi said ahead of the game: “We feel bad to have lost the opening match, and against South Africa for that matter, but we have been able to put that behind us. We resolved immediately after the match that we will give what it takes to win all remaining games.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...