Sports

Injury scare for Spurs as Son picks up knock

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will play no part in South Korea’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday due to a calf injury, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said hours before the game.

The Korean skipper played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Iraq on Thursday but has since strained his right calf, reports Reuters.

“Heung-min felt uncomfortable in his right calf after training on the 6th, and as a result of the test, he was excluded in order to protect the player,” the KFA said in a statement.

If Son doesn’t recover in time, he is likely to miss Spurs’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is a key player for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, having started all three of the side’s Premier League games so far, which they have won.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.   According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never […]
Sports

Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more […]
Sports

AFCON 2022: We’ve learnt our lessons, says Pinnick

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria has learnt a bitter lesson after their failure to defeat Sierra Leone over two legs in the recently played Africa Cup of Nations.   Speaking on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary, the former Delta State Sports commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica