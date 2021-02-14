Injustice in APGA informed my return to APC, says ex-Lawmaker

Former Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Anambra West State Constituency, Hon. Victor Jedeofor Okoye, has said that leadership failure and injustice in the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), informed his return to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on why he left APGA on the heels of the governorship election holding in November, the lawmaker claimed that based on his experiences, and ill treatment meted on him in APGA, he came to the realisation that the party did not operate opened-door policy, thus, his decision to return to APC.

He said: “I won my first election to represent Anambra West State Constituency in Anambra State Assembly on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, (ACN); but my election was hijacked. I later recovered it through the courts, and, on February 12, 2012, I was sworn in as member of the state assembly. “After my swearing in, the then governor,

Peter Obi, abandoned the work he was doing at the Umueze Anam-Mmiata Road in my local government, based on the argument that ACN member would claim glory afterwards.

“After meeting with leaders of ACN and other stakeholders, and having the cognisance that the purpose of going into politics is to provide democracy dividends and good governance for our people, we decided that I should join the ruling APGA to allow the governor complete the road and do more projects. In fairness to Mr. Obi, he completed the road, when I joined APGA.

“After my first tenure, my people gave me the mandate to go for a second tenure. That was when I became the Majority Leader. Before I joined APGA, the party was in the minority at the house of assembly. I was the person that gave APGA majority seat in the house, among other things that I did for the party.

“But something happened that exposed the rot – leadership failure and injustice in APGA, which forced me out of the party. During the 2019 general election, I contested to represent Anambra East and Anambra West at the House of Representatives.

When it became obvious to the leadership of the party that I would win the primaries, and when they were aware that it was the turn of Anambra West to produce rep member, they disqualified me from contesting, because, they had their preferred candidate.

“Imagine the leadership of APGA disqualifying a sitting Majority Leader! When I approached the party leadership because of the injustice,

I realised that the party was not willing to embrace everybody; except people within their cabal. “After thinking about the injustice and my future political life, I decided to go back to APC. I invited the state leadership of APC to my area in Anambra West, where I decamped officially.”

