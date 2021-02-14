Politics

Injustice in APGA informed my return to APC, says ex-Lawmaker

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

Former Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Anambra West State Constituency, Hon. Victor Jedeofor Okoye, has said that leadership failure and injustice in the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), informed his return to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

 

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on why he left APGA on the heels of the governorship election holding in November, the lawmaker claimed that based on his experiences, and ill treatment meted on him in APGA, he came to the realisation that the party did not operate opened-door policy, thus, his decision to return to APC.

 

He said: “I won my first election to represent Anambra West State Constituency in Anambra State Assembly on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, (ACN); but my election was hijacked. I later recovered it through the courts, and, on February 12, 2012, I was sworn in as member of the state assembly. “After my swearing in, the then governor,

 

Peter Obi, abandoned the work he was doing at the Umueze Anam-Mmiata Road in my local government, based on the argument that ACN member would claim glory afterwards.

 

“After meeting with leaders of ACN and other stakeholders, and having the cognisance that the purpose of going into politics is to provide democracy dividends and good governance for our people, we decided that I should join the ruling APGA to allow the governor complete the road and do more projects. In fairness to Mr. Obi, he completed the road, when I joined APGA.

 

“After my first tenure, my people gave me the mandate to go for a second tenure. That was when I became the Majority Leader. Before I joined APGA, the party was in the minority at the house of assembly. I was the person that gave APGA majority seat in the house, among other things that I did for the party.

 

“But something happened that exposed the rot – leadership failure and injustice in APGA, which forced me out of the party. During the 2019 general election, I contested to represent Anambra East and Anambra West at the House of Representatives.

 

When it became obvious to the leadership of the party that I would win the primaries, and when they were aware that it was the turn of Anambra West to produce rep member, they disqualified me from contesting, because, they had their preferred candidate.

 

“Imagine the leadership of APGA disqualifying a sitting Majority Leader! When I approached the party leadership because of the injustice,

 

I realised that the party was not willing to embrace everybody; except people within their cabal. “After thinking about the injustice and my future political life, I decided to go back to APC. I invited the state leadership of APC to my area in Anambra West, where I decamped officially.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

NCAC DG, Runsewe, pledges to work with NYSC to promote national unity

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has pledged the commitment of his parastatal to collaborate with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to promote national unity and bring about sustainable peace and social harmony in the country. Runswe made this commitment when he received the Director […]
Politics

2023: Awaiting the third force

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Politicians walk familiar path ahead of general election   FELIX NWANERI reports on the bid by some members of the ruling and main opposition parties to float a new political party ahead of the 2023 general election     A new political party is in the offing as the race for the 2023 general election […]
Politics

Olorunrinu: Politics should be about service

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 in the Lagos State Assembly between 2015 and 2019. In this interview, he speaks on the need for inclusiveness and deepening of the nation’s democratic system. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What was the experience like as a lawmaker who served in the Lagos State House of Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica