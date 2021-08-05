Business

Inlaks backs PAU’s Arts initiative

As part of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility thrust, Inlaks, a foremost ICT, infrastructure and systems integrator in sub- Saharan Africa, is supporting the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan Atlantic University’s initiative of aiding the Learning of History through Art for secondary school students in Lagos State.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art and the Lagos State Ministry of Education to promote and foster learning of Nigerian History through artworks from the museum’s collection. Addressing the students at the Museum in Lagos, Inlaks Group Head, Human Resources & Administration Adetokunbo Ayo-Ogunsanva, said the initiative would not only shape the students’ future but have a lasting impact on them.

According to her, “as an organisation, we decided to partner with the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art to provide this opportunity because we believe in the future of tomorrow. This is a wonderful initiative and I will like you to maximize this opportunity. There is a saying that ‘when preparation meets opportunity then you have success.” Speaking on the CSR policy of the company, she noted that though Inlaks is an ICT organisation, the initiative is consistent with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and reflects its commitment to boost education in Nigeria.

The Director, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art of Pan Atlantic University, Dr. Jess Castellote, speaking during the occasion, explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to help young people know more about the history, tradition, and culture of Nigeria due to the lack of resources in some public secondary and primary schools. While speaking on the impact of the initiative on the students, he said: “The students are surprised by the richness, the variety and quality of the works, particularly of the finished works and the materials used, be it bronze, wood, clay, and others. “In some cases, they have expressed interest in wanting to know more, which to us means success. We want them to think and learn and have an experience that will last forever. Our pilot programme is focused on the Benin bronzes and we are confident that the artworks displayed here will have a lasting impact on the students”.

