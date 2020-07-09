Inlaks’ code Academy trains next-generation software developers

Inlaks Innovation Lab, thehatch, has commenced its three-month software programming training for graduates under the auspices of thehatch Code Academy. Although initially scheduled to begin in April, the training was postponed due to the global pandemic situation. According to a statement from the company, 15 shortlisted participants have now begun thehatch Coding Bootcamp online.

The Academy aims to equip students with new programming skills through flexible online courses, peer-based tutoring, and project assessment. During the training, participants will be exposed to an immersive curriculum using proven facilitator-led and hands-on software development training. Apart from available networking opportunities with high-profile software developers and mentors, top program graduates of the Academy stand a chance of gaining the start of their career as software engineers with Inlaks’ Software Development Unit. According to the MD/CEO, Inlaks, Africa Operations, Femi Adeoti, thehatch Innovation Lab is exercising its capacities to support the growth of the African Technology ecosystem. In his words: “the Code Academy was established to enhance capacity building, mentorship, and networking that will serve as building blocks for the next generation of software developers.

By training young graduates in the requisite programming skills, we are not only securing a future for them but also promoting the creation of African made technology with a special focus on the social, economic and environmental sectors.” Speaking at the induction, Abdulquadir Ahmad Ayobami, said: “I expect that by the end of the 12th week, I would have honed up my programming skills, learned from the industry’s best so I can build an innovative project that solves a societal problem and more importantly contributes a quota to the Nigerian economy.

I also hope to have a long-lasting network with other brilliant and innovative minds and see how we can bring about the Nigeria of our dreams using technology.” Another student, Afolabi John, added: “Based on the resources available at the disposal of the company coupled with its great reputation and milestone achievement, I do believe that come October 2020, I would proudly introduce myself to anyone as a software engineer. The skills acquired in the course of this programme will help me boost my GitHub repository and I feel happy with myself.”

