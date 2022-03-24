Business

Inlaks Computers retains ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certificates

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Inlaks, a foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, has been re-certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management System). In addition to the recertification, Inlaks was also successful at the surveillance audit of her ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management System). Inlaks MD/CEO, Africa Operations, Kyari Bukar, said the management recognised the importance of developing, implementing, and maintain ing its systems to international best practices hence the renewed commitment to getting the company certified to the different ISO standards.

Achieving ISO certification is a fundamental requirement for businesses in the last decade as new technology for business are changing faster than ever. ISO helps in focusing on the important areas of businesses and improving efficiency, thus providing sound foundations that increase productivity and profit.

Bukar said maintaining the PECB MS (MSECB) Management System Certificates proved the dedication of Inlaks leadership and team towards the continual improvement of our processes and services. Bukar explained that as a leading information technology solution provider in Africa, we remain resolute to the delivery of quality IT services while also ensuring the security of our information system and assets in order to meet the enterprise business objectives and ensure continuity of our operations. “This commitment to the delivery of business continuity and information security extends to personnel at all levels of the organisation. We could not have achieved this success without the collective effort of everyone at Inlaks. “We do this by observing all applicable statutory, regulatory, contractual, and organisational requirements while providing these services and to minimise the impact of any interruption to our business activities,’’ Bukar further explained.

 

