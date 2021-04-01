Business

Inlaks, First Bank strengthen ties

Inlaks, a foremost systems integrator specialised in the deployment of dynamic ICT infrastructure solutions in sub-Saharan Africa, recently hosted executives and some senior managers from First Bank of Nigeria Plc. The company said the meeting was necessitated by its commitment to providing innovative products that will keep its customers at the forefront of novel banking operations. Executive Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Tope Dare, who spoke during the visit of the bank to the Inlaks Technical Resource Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, reiterated Inlaks’s commitment towards ultimately satisfying the bank by co-innovating valueadding financial services solutions with First Bank of Nigeria.

The courtesy visit, which was aimed at strengthening ties between Inlaks and First Bank, one of Africa’s most formidable banking institutions, ended in further agreements to cocreate and launch worldclass value-adding technology- driven solutions that will further enhance the services received by First Bank customers across the continent. Dare said Inlaks had invested heavily in building capacity to support FBN and other banks in Nigeria, Ghana, and some other select African countries with over 250 fintech, embedded systems, and renewable energy engineers servicing the bank across the continent.

“As of year-end 2020, Inlaks had an ATM market share of 38 per cent with over 8,200 Hyosung installed in both commercial and micro finance banks (MFBs), FBN has 1500 Hyosung ATMs across Nigeria in over 650 business offices,” he said. Inlaks Technical Resource Centre houses the research and development arm of the business and doubles as the hub for service delivery, which includes a state-of-the-art call center, an ISO standard repair workshop, and a warehouse. This allows Inlaks to provide lighting fast services to all its partner financial institutions.

The resource center is the hub for is replicated at Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, and Kano with more to be launched in 2021. Speaking during the visit, the Group Executive, Technology & Services at First Bank, Callistus Obetta, noted that the bank was proud to be associated with the Inlaks brand in its drive to providing excellent customer services through its broad infrastructure solutions estate.

