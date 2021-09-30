Business

Inlaks Group names new CEO, Africa Operations

The foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has named Kyari Bukar as the new MD/ CEO, Africa Operations for the company. An experienced business leader in information technology, financial services, and business analytics, Mr. Bukar will succeed Femi Adeoti, who served as the CEO, Africa Operations, for over nine years.

According to a statement from the company, Kyari has over 30 years of senior management experience in the technology and financial services (payment and capital market) in the USA, Nigeria, and Africa, and most recently was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation. A product of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he bagged a B. Sc in Physics, and M. Sc in Nuclear Engineering from Oregon State University in the USA, Mr. Bukar began his career at Hewlett-Packard USA in Silicon Valley, after which he returned to Nigeria in 2001 to join FSB International Bank (now Fidelity Bank) and served as Executive Director, E-Banking and Information Technology and Operations.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School, and Harvard Business School, Kyari Bukar also seats on boards of different companies and organisations such as Independent Non- Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, the Chairman of Sunu Assurances Nigeria PLC, and Development Bank of Nigeria. Bukar was also an ex-chairman on the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Commenting on his appointment, Bukar said: “I am very excited to be joining the Inlaks family. I believe Inlaks has a great business model and talented management and staff that have uniquely positioned and grown the organization for the past 39 years. rmation trchnology industry evolves, I believe Inlaks is going to continuously deliver world-class technology solutions and services to our clients by exceeding their needs and expectations. We are here to enable our customers to own tomorrow.” Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa, and other Sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide worldclass information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

