Inlaks implements fraud mgt solutions for Dashen Banks

An ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub- Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has completed the NetGuardian (NG)-Enterprise Fraud Management Solutions for Dashen Bank. According to the company, NG Enterprise Fraud Management is an innovative solution that prevents systems from fraud and evaluates transaction behaviours in identifying suspicious transfers. It stated that the project implementation, which lasted one year, saw Inlaks deploy various approaches to improve the Fraud Management Solution at the bank.

These, according to the company, include the deployment of over 80 million transactions aggregated to create profiles, the deployment of 11 Behavioral AI Models enabling customers to hit near real-time fraud, and the deployment of 24 advanced pattern-based models. With these, it stated that the bank can now manage and get the report for both internal and external fraud. Commenting on the project, the Executive Director, Inlaks, Olufemi Muraino, said: “Inlaks is proud to have executed the NG Fraud Management Solutions for Dashen Bank.

This utilisation will enhance system ownership in protecting valuable assets for customers. The high point of our delivery is good customer service with quality handling, and we are glad to live up to that during implementation.” He said Inlaks was also involved in the training of over 20 employees from the bank on the Net Guardians system Utilisation and the deployment of over 20 forensic investigations and management dashboards. According to him, the Net Guardian uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in understanding transaction patterns enabling it to monitor internal and external fraud thereby preventing it before it happens. “Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers. “Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and infrastructure solutions provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities. “With an impressive customer base that includes six central banks in West Africa, 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria and other major customers in the West African region, Inlaks has become the dominant information technology

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...