Inlaks launches technical resource centre in Port Harcourt

An ICT infrastructure and systems integrator firm in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has expanded its technical resource centers with the launch of a new Technical Resource Center (TRC) in Port Harcourt. According to the firm, the new TRC is part of efforts to enhance efficiency in service delivery to customers in ATM distribution and spare part repair services.

The facility is said to be the sixth TRC opened by the company after similar ones located in Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Ibadan. It stated that the facility would offer technical support to financial institutions in Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, and other Southeastern states in improving efficiency in the access and prompt usage of its ATMs. The TRC launch was attended by representatives from 13 commercial banks to be served by Inlaks engineers. Speaking at the launch, Executive Director, e-Business and Infrastructure, Inlaks, Tope Dare said: “Inlaks is proud to be launching a Technical Resource Center in Port Harcourt, a strategic market in the South-South region of the country.

This is in line with our vision and endeavour to support our customers for repairs and servicing. “We have worked with our partners to ensure good representation of specifics from our ATMs such as dispensing the largest volume of cash and long working period which is necessitated by our understanding of market needs and the dedication to driving growth in the financial services sector. We will continue to offer value through technolo-gy and innovation to improve our service. “With about 22,000 ATMs in the country, Inlaks owns a market share of 47 per cent in distribution with 2,080 of them in the South-South and Southeastern states.” Also speaking, the representative of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Afamefule Ezeani, commended Inlaks for its services. “We appreciate the good services of Inlaks in providing effective resource management for the ATMs at our locations.

The organisation ensures quick response with support to issues that may arise at any time. We are glad about the launch of this facility which will provide easier access to our technical needs,” he noted. Highlight of the event was the raffle draw held for bank representatives at the event where Mrs. Edith Osuyah Edeh of Keystone Bank emerged as the winner of an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, courtesy of Inlaks. To also ensure capacity building through its resource, Inlaks also runs the ATM Academy through its corporate social investment. The academy trains and prepare young graduate entrants in servicing and repairs of ATMs. The programme has produced competent hands who continue to make an impact on customer needs by the organisation

