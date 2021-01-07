Inlaks launches technical resource centres in Ibadan, Kano

Foremost Systems Integrator specialised in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure solutions in sub- Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has launched two additional Technical Resource Centres (TRC) in Ibadan and Kano to support the existing facilities in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

The new centres modelled after the first facility situated in Ikeja, Lagos houses skilled technical engineers in-charge of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) repairs, maintenance, research, remote support, and training purposes for Nautilus Hyosung products, a world-leader in ATM self-service solutions. According to a statement from the company, the new centres will provide a conducive environment for regional ATM technical training and repairs for both engineers of Inlaks and customers while also enhancing the decentralisation of spare parts distribution in the country to surpass the expectation of customers.

“The centres will also provide in-depth research for power solutions (solar solutions, inverter, and UPS),” the company stated. Reiterating the company’s commitment to providing topnotch services, the MD/CEO, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti, explained that the need to constantly evolve and provide value for customers led to the establishment of the TRC. “These new centres were set up after we identified that our ATM install base in the North East/West and South West has significantly grown and we decided to take on additional services to satisfy our customers. This is a step in the right direction in getting us closer to our clients all over the country,” he said.

Delivering his welcome address in Kano and Ibadan, the Executive Director, Infrastructure Business Division, Tope Dare, highlighted Inlaks’ focus on service and innovation excellence. In his words, “Despite the challenges in 2020, our core focus has been geared at efficiency, quality of service and motivation for our employees to deliver value. This explains the establishment of the TRCs in Kano and Ibadan, both being central locations to North East/ North West and South Western regions.

“The Technical Resource Centres in Ibadan and Kano will primarily distribute spare and modular parts faster, while doing repair activities as well as serve more than 780HyosungATMs in North East/West and 950 ATMs in South West,” he added. Speaking at the launch in Ibadan, the Head, Branch Experience Management, First Bank, Abimbola Ibikunle- Aina, described Inlaks as a strategic partner to the bank while noting that the establishment of the centre is proof of Inlaks’ excellent customer service.

In her words, “I was happy to hear about the opening of the Inlaks Technical Resource Centre in Ibadan and Kano to bring service delivery much closer to us. Usually, we deal with increased wait times to receive spare parts or maintenance services. This new facility will address that and thus, proves that Inlaks listens to its customers

