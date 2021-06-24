Inlaks named ‘Outstanding IT Company of the Year’ in Ghana

Inlaks, a leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been recognised as the Outstanding Information Technology Company of The Year at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA), 2021.

The award is in recognition of Inlaks’ outstanding achievements as an information technology institution that provides customercentric IT solutions in Ghana, Nigeria, and other respective West Africa business regions. The annual awards ceremony is targeted at recognising the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the development of various sectors in the West Africa sub-region to attract investors into the region. Country Manager of Inlaks Ghana, Yacoba Esther Amuah, expressed her excitement about the award, emphasizing that it is a great honour to the company to be recognized at such difficult times when the entire world is merely surviving in the wake of COVID-19.

“We have been in the market for a great number of years, and everyone knows the impact of COVID-19 on businesses so to be recognized as outstanding in the midst of all this is a great achievement and we are excited about it,” she said. Furthermore, she pinpointed that professionalism has been the hallmark of Inlaks, putting customers at the centre of everything that the company does to ensure optimum customer satisfaction. Touching on the way forward and what clients should expect, she said: “They should look out for products and services that are going to meet their needs because with the onset of this pandemic, everyone has been talking about digitization and we are poised to work with customers to meet their digital needs.”

Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Sahara Africa, and partners with OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers. Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure solutions provider in the region, helping customers to effectively seize new markets and service opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...