Business

Inlaks named ‘Outstanding IT Company of the Year’ in Ghana

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Inlaks, a leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been recognised as the Outstanding Information Technology Company of The Year at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA), 2021.

The award is in recognition of Inlaks’ outstanding achievements as an information technology institution that provides customercentric IT solutions in Ghana, Nigeria, and other respective West Africa business regions. The annual awards ceremony is targeted at recognising the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the development of various sectors in the West Africa sub-region to attract investors into the region. Country Manager of Inlaks Ghana, Yacoba Esther Amuah, expressed her excitement about the award, emphasizing that it is a great honour to the company to be recognized at such difficult times when the entire world is merely surviving in the wake of COVID-19.

“We have been in the market for a great number of years, and everyone knows the impact of COVID-19 on businesses so to be recognized as outstanding in the midst of all this is a great achievement and we are excited about it,” she said. Furthermore, she pinpointed that professionalism has been the hallmark of Inlaks, putting customers at the centre of everything that the company does to ensure optimum customer satisfaction. Touching on the way forward and what clients should expect, she said: “They should look out for products and services that are going to meet their needs because with the onset of this pandemic, everyone has been talking about digitization and we are poised to work with customers to meet their digital needs.”

Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Sahara Africa, and partners with OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers. Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure solutions provider in the region, helping customers to effectively seize new markets and service opportunities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

United Nigeria’s traffic hits 25,000 in four weeks

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Wole Shadare   Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, says its operations, route expansion and additional aircraft acquisition will be done in phases to avoid biting more than they can chew.   This is coming as the airline also assured of employing more Nigerians with the gradual increase of their operations within and outside […]
Business

Foreign fishing firms prowl West African waters

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the continued border closure in ECOWAS, a new report has exposed systematic plunder of oceans by foreign fishing vessels and the Fishmeal and Fish Oil (FMFO) industries in West African region. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, illegal fishing in West African Coastal waters has been on the rise for […]
Business

COVID-19 is an opportunity for government to reset economy –Ekpo

Posted on Author In this interview with ANNA OBOHO,

Akpan Ekpo is a professor of Economics and Public Policy, Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, former Director General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management. In this interview with ANNA OBOHO, he talks about the Covid-19 pandemic and what it means for Nigeria. Excerpts…     Nigeria has always been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica