Business

Inlaks sales director emerges Fintech Salesman of the Year

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Executive Director, Sales and Strategy (Infrastructure Business Division) of Inlaks, an information and communication technology, and infrastructure solutions provider, Mr. Tope Dare, has bagged the Nigerian Fintech Awards as he emerged as the Fintech Salesman of the year 2022. He was announced the winner at a dinner held in Lagos. According to the organisers of the award, Dare bagged the Fintech Salesman of the Year award based on his outstanding sales professionalism that has influenced the financial service industry in many ways by promoting the deployment of ATMs by Nigerian banks to address the major issues of cash management and automation with outstanding innovations as sales remain one of the most important functions in the fintech industry.

The Nigerian Fintech Awards Director, Mr. Sola Fanawopo, said the sales manager’s role in Fintech requires hard and soft skills such as customer relations management as well as personal and interpersonal communications skills. These skills also include cross-functional collaboration, an entrepreneurial mindset, and proactive and vast industry knowledge.

“These are the required skills a salesman needs so that he can have a full grasp of the Fintech industry and develop experiences with B2B and B2C sales,” Fanawopo explained. He added that Fintech Salesman of the Year was among the new categories introduced to the awards in 2022.

 

