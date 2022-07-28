Inlaks, Temenos collaborate to drive enhanced digital finance

Inlaks, the foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa has collaborated with Temenos to reimplement the Temenos Transact R21 for National Investment Bank (NIB) Ghana in a bid to enhance digital growth. The Temenos Transact is a core banking system that allows banks to scale up using cloud platforms and infrastructure to offer personalised customer products for efficiency.

The Managing Director, National Investment Bank, Ghana, Samuel Sarpong, said the platform would boost customer’s engagement and the efficient delivery of consistent and seamless experiences across multiple channels. According to him, the reimplementation, which has enabled a relationship extension between Temenos and National Investment Bank (NIB) Ghana, will also support the bank’s effort in providing financial advisory and technical support to the Ghanaian Market. He added that the upgrade would also reposition the bank and contribute to its rebranding approach.

He said: ‘‘Our priority at NIB is to support customers with essential banking services for growth. With the T24 transact, our customers can have an improved banking experience across our various options and offerings. We are proud to have engaged Inlaks and Temenos in our reimplementation framework to create value and impact. “The Temenos Transact is the most used digital core banking solution across the world providing an extensive set of banking functionalities that enables an impactful customer experience.” Also speaking, the Executive Director of Inlaks, Femi Muraino, said: “Temenos has been a formidable partner to Inlaks over the years. Through this reimplementation, we continue to drive impact for institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa. “The Temenos Transact is one of the most effective for digital growth among banks. This effort will impact overall system performance and provide leverage for an improved experience for customers in driving growth for the bank across the region.

