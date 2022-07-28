Business

Inlaks, Temenos collaborate to drive enhanced digital finance

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Inlaks, the foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa has collaborated with Temenos to reimplement the Temenos Transact R21 for National Investment Bank (NIB) Ghana in a bid to enhance digital growth. The Temenos Transact is a core banking system that allows banks to scale up using cloud platforms and infrastructure to offer personalised customer products for efficiency.

The Managing Director, National Investment Bank, Ghana, Samuel Sarpong, said the platform would boost customer’s engagement and the efficient delivery of consistent and seamless experiences across multiple channels. According to him, the reimplementation, which has enabled a relationship extension between Temenos and National Investment Bank (NIB) Ghana, will also support the bank’s effort in providing financial advisory and technical support to the Ghanaian Market. He added that the upgrade would also reposition the bank and contribute to its rebranding approach.

He said: ‘‘Our priority at NIB is to support customers with essential banking services for growth. With the T24 transact, our customers can have an improved banking experience across our various options and offerings. We are proud to have engaged Inlaks and Temenos in our reimplementation framework to create value and impact. “The Temenos Transact is the most used digital core banking solution across the world providing an extensive set of banking functionalities that enables an impactful customer experience.” Also speaking, the Executive Director of Inlaks, Femi Muraino, said: “Temenos has been a formidable partner to Inlaks over the years. Through this reimplementation, we continue to drive impact for institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa. “The Temenos Transact is one of the most effective for digital growth among banks. This effort will impact overall system performance and provide leverage for an improved experience for customers in driving growth for the bank across the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Production firms cut imports over forex squeeze

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Exactly one month after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted sales of foreign exchange (forex) to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, there are indications that some local manufacturing firms have begun cutting down on raw material import over inability to cope with the rising exchange rates. New Telegraph reliably gathered from some members of […]
Business

Sterling Bank partners Community Pot to feed 500 malnourished children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with Community Pot, a social impact project, to launch a pilot project in Lagos to feed 500 malnourished children across Nigeria.   Speaking at the launching of the project with the theme: “Adopt a Child to Recovery,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, said Sterling […]
Business

FG: Tackling food insecurity post-COVID-19

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is currently addressing food insecurity, by battling food inflation, changing consumption patterns and climate change, amongst other things in a bid to improve food security in the country. TAIWO HASSAN reports There is no gainsaying that the country’s alarming challenges facing her agricultural sector and currently posing risk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica