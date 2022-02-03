Business

Inlaks upgrades T24 Transact at Bank of Zambia

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comments Off on Inlaks upgrades T24 Transact at Bank of Zambia

Inlaks, the foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa has announced the successful completion of a technical upgrade of T24 Transact from release 14 to release 20 for the Bank of Zambia. The project includes the technical upgrade of the system; analysis and adoption of the bank’s local developments to R20 requirements; testing and maintaining the existing features to a new system. The upgrade is expected to enhance product delivery at the Bank of Zambia and improve its customers’ experience while quickening decision making and approvals especially in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

With the core banking solution, the Bank of Zambia is poised to experience a dynamic shift in operational excellence as the solution is known to enhance increased flexibility and productivity, resulting in improved customer service delivery. Speaking at the Inlaks headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the CEO, Inlaks African Operations, Kyari Bukar, said: “We are proud to conduct the T24 upgrade for the Bank of Zambia (BOZ), the implementation will help the financial institution with newer functionalities to keep up with the growing demands of the South-Central African financial market.

Executive Director, Inlaks Financial Business Unit, Femi Muraino, commended the Bank of Zambia team on the implementation noting that, Inlaks remains whole-heartedly committed to achieving the vision to be the foremost ICT provider in sub-Saharan Africa and will continually support the growth and digital advancement of institutions in the African region. Commending the team, the Deputy Governor, Administration, of the Bank of Zambia, Ms. Rekha Muhanga Chifuwe Mhango, noted that the choice of Inlaks for its technical upgrade was because of its continuous commitment to foster innovation while remaining at the forefront of technology.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

African Alliance appoints Adekola Acting MD/CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Board of Directors of African Alliance Insurance Plc has appointed Olabisi Adekola as the Acting Managing Director of the foremost insurer effective September 1, 2020.   This follows the exit of the immediate past Managing Director of the company, Mrs Funmi Omo, after 30 years of meritorious service. Adekola is a financial analyst, investment […]
Business

NIMASA entangled in waiver breach

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Following accusation over the influx of foreign ships on the nation’s coastal waters, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been indicted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Minister of Transportation in the reckless issuance of waivers under the Cabotage Act, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports The Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of […]
Business

How Boeing-Airbus rivalry is changing air travel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The global commercial aircraft market is dominated by two manufacturers, European conglomerate, Airbus, and Seattlebased aerospace giant, Boeing. WOLE SHADARE writes that their innovations amid stiff rivalry is helping to reshape the travel industry   Race for market share   Their drive to secure market share is affecting everything from which aircraft you are on, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica