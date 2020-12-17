Inlaks wins big at Beacon of ICT Awards 2020

Leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, Inlaks, has won two awards in the 2020 edition of the Beacon of ICT Awards. The company won both the ICT Business Integrator of the Year award and Customer Focused ICT Company of the year at the 11th edition of the awards held in Lagos. The Beacon of Information and Communication Technology Awards series is an annual event organised by Communications Week Media Limited.

It rates players in the ICT industry in Nigeria. The award series rewards best practices and recognises outstanding contributions to the growth of the ICT sector in the country. Earlier in the year, the award organisers opened its portal to the general public to vote for nominees on this year’s Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards. Business leaders and readers were encouraged to cast their votes for their preferred ICT companies.

Inlaks’ Beacon of ICT Awards have added to the growing list of awards won by the company this year in Nigeria and other African countries where it has its base. The company has equally won the “ICT Company of the Year” at the Beacon of ICT Awards at least three times in four years consecutively. Inlaks has become the dominant information technology company in Africa with its customers cutting across various segments including banking, telecommunication, oil/ gas, power, utilities and the distribution sectors of the economy.

The company with offices in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana partners leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class IT and infrastructure solutions that exceed the needs of customers. Speaking on the awards, Inlaks’ Managing Director/ CEO, African Operations, Mr. Femi Adeoti, said “Inlaks is committed to offering quality products and services that would maximize business value to her customers.” According to him, the company operates within a culture of excellence and will continue to deliver impeccable quality services to its stakeholders. “We have built our expertise and reputation, becoming the number one supplier of information technology solutions to our customers. “We are constantly innovating and developing new solutions that put us in a position to be market leaders and to match our constantly evolving industry and we will not relent in delivering quality services in line with expected standards,” he said.

