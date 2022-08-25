Inlaks wins ICT Company of The Year

A leading ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has emerged the ICT Company of The Year at the fourth edition of the Ghana Business Standard Awards (GBSA). The Awards, organised by KN Unique Communications to celebrate businesses committed to remarkable standards in their sectorsand industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across Ghana, was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel with the theme ‘Celebrating Organisations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared Toward Sustainable Growth’.

According to the organiser, GBSA recognises standard-makers, excellence achievers, responsible organisations, and individuals who adhere to local business requirements while consistently improving their performance, adding that it provides a platform to enhance standard processes, services, product delivery, and the improvement of existing business practices in Ghana. Inlaks won the award for its outstanding achievements in providing customer-centric IT solutions to its customers while adhering to standard practices. Speaking about the Award, Chief Executive Officer, Inlaks, Kyari Bukar said: “Inlaks complies with effective business standards and good governance in its operations.

This has been impactful in our growth and ongoing success in enhancing the ICT sector. The resilience and passion of the team in serving our customers is a priority and we will not relent in our efforts to thrive on a customer-first platform. The company is appreciative of this award and is grateful to the organisers for recognising our performance.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...