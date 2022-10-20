Business

Inlaks wins Temenos Best Delivery Partner Award

An ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Sahara Africa, Inlaks, has been announced the winner of Temenos Best Partner Award. The award was given at the fifth Temenos MEA Annual Sales and Partners Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya. The three-day summit which sought to strengthen relationships, and collaboration between Temenos, and its partners was attended by stakeholders in financial technology services across the globe. Inlaks won the award following its outstanding delivery of customer-centric services resulting in successful project execution for various financial institutions. Speaking about the award, Chief Executive Officer, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Kyari Bukar, expressed joy over the feat, saying Inlaks was proud to be recognised with the award.

He said: “Temenos has been our long-standing partner for more than 20 years. Their banking application is core to our delivery framework and we have nurtured a relationship that has enhanced customer value. Efficient service delivery is paramount to our operations, and we ensure compliance through a strong corporate governance culture.

“Our collaboration with Temenos has enabled a high rate of project implementation success for Inlaks through global standard practice. We appreciate Inlaks team members for their commitment and dedication.” Also speaking, Inlaks Country Manager, Kenya, Edna Kimurwa, said: “Our partnership with Temenos has boosted innovative customer experience. This is evident in our implementation approach that has aided digital growth for various financial institutions. “Through our customerfirst approach, we have deployed solutions that are timely and effective. Inlaks looks forward to more years of working with Temenos as a service partner.”

A highlight at the summit was Inlaks’ presentation on its successful implementation and digital transformation for the Bank of Zambia through the Temenos R24 upgrade. The presentation further showcased the implementation methodology used by Inlaks to position the bank as an enabler for financial inclusion and economic growth. Temenos is a leading provider of banking software for more than 3000 banks in over 150 countries providing solutions platforms for Retail, Business, Universal, Corporate, Wealth Management, and Private Banking. Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation for effectively helping its clientele with new markets and service opportunities.

This has driven effective and seamless methods for businesses contributing to advancement. In 2019, Inlaks won the Temenos Learning Community Most improved Partner and the Best Implementation partner in Africa. Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide worldclass information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers. Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

 

