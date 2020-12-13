Inmate can’t make phone calls –NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has faulted claims that an inmate at Kuje Correctional Centre revealed an alleged plot to assassinate Chief Ned Nwoko.

Spokesperson for NCoS, DC Augustine Njoku, who spoke on the matter in a brief interview with Sunday Telegraph, said it was not possible that such could come from an inmate, considering that they were not allowed access to phones. “Many people use that platform to say they are in prison, while committing crimes outside.

“May be they have access to being in custody once in a while. It doesn’t follow.

“Officially, it’s not done, because these are people who are in custody.

They have no access to phones,” Njoku said. Recently, MD/CEO of Rainoil, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie had been the guest of the police over a petition written against him by Chief Ned Nwoko alleging that he was plotting to assassinate him based on a claim by an inmate of the Correctional Centre.

In the petition, Chief Nwoko had alleged that an inmate of Kuje Correc- tional Centre had contacted his wife, Regina Daniels via Whatsapp, that he overheard two fellow inmates discussing a plot to assassinate her husband, Ned.

They claimed that the plot was sponsored by an oil magnet. It was based on the petition that the police had invited Dr. Ogbechie for a chat.

