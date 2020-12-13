News

Inmate can’t make phone calls –NCoS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has faulted claims that an inmate at Kuje Correctional Centre revealed an alleged plot to assassinate Chief Ned Nwoko.

 

Spokesperson for NCoS, DC Augustine Njoku, who spoke on the matter in a brief interview with Sunday Telegraph, said it was not possible that such could come from an inmate, considering that they were not allowed  access to phones. “Many people use that platform to say they are in prison, while committing crimes outside.

 

“May be they have access to being in custody once in a while. It doesn’t follow.

 

“Officially, it’s not done, because these are people who are in custody.

 

They have no access to phones,” Njoku said. Recently, MD/CEO of Rainoil, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie had been the guest of the police over a petition written against him by Chief Ned Nwoko alleging that he was plotting to assassinate him based on a claim by an inmate of the Correctional Centre.

 

In the petition, Chief Nwoko had alleged that an inmate of Kuje Correc-  tional Centre had contacted his wife, Regina Daniels via Whatsapp, that he overheard two fellow inmates discussing a plot to assassinate her husband, Ned.

 

They claimed that the plot was sponsored by an oil magnet. It was based on the petition that the police had invited Dr. Ogbechie for a chat.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

India reports record daily jump of 77,266 COVID-19 infections  

Posted on Author Reporter

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed. India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected […]
News

Labour wants backlog of Retirees accrued pension benefits cleared

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to release payment for Accrued Pensioners’ Benefits for retirees for the period between June 2019 to July 2020. A statement signed by the NLC President,   Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, however commended the Federal Government for […]
News

Odu’a group pays cash dividend of N320m to shareholders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Odu’a Investment Company Limited has approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the payment of cash dividends of N320 million to its shareholders. The meeting was held at the company’s head office, Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State, under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: