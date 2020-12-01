Inmate snatched car 30 minutes after prison escape –Police

One of the inmates, who escaped from the Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State, Onorede Benjamin, snatched a car barely 30 minutes after he fled prison. Benjamin was one of the over 1,000 inmates set free by hoodlums who attacked two holding facilities in the state during the #EndSARS protests.

He was also among four escapees re-arrested by special police operatives during nationwide operations to check crime and criminality.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure during the presentation of 34 suspected criminals in Abuja, gave the names of other fugitives as Adebayo Opeyemi (a former soldier), Peter Felix Osas and Alhaji Hudu Musa.

Mba said the quartet had returned to crime, as soon as they escaped from lawful custody, occasioned by the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by criminals in the state. Specifically, Mba said Benjamin, who is the leader of the criminal gang, drove the stolen vehicle all the way to Kaduna State, where it was eventually sold, with the help of Musa.

He said: “Today, we have four persons who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State. “As soon as they escaped from prison, they forged a new alliance.

“Among them, they had, within this short p e r i o d , snatched a total of four vehicles, including a Venza. “We also have Alhaji Musa, who broke the record of stealing 18 cars in a space of 90 days.”

The 34 suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in various crimes, including armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession and illegal dealing in weapons. Among them was a female suspect arrested for illegal arms dealing.

Also recovered during the operations were eight cars, eight AK47 rifles and other assorted weapons. Urging members of the public to report persons suspected to have fled the correctional centre to the nearest police station, Mba warned that escaped convicts posed serious dangers to the society.

According to him, they usually return to repeat their offences, or even crimes that are worse.

Like this: Like Loading...