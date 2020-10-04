Innoson boss celebrates 60th birthday

The CEO of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma(OFR) and the manufacturer of Nigeria’s only indigenous car, yesterday celebrated his 60th birthday, in Nnewi, the manufacturing city of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen during the event, Chief Chukwuma, thanked God for his favours and for giving him the grace to reach the diamond age of 60. He thanked his wife and children for making the home conducive which has enabled him to achieve the many feats he has accomplished in the country.

He tasked Nigerians to believe in themselves, stating that nothing is impossible if one is determined to pursue a vision that is born out of the desire to empower the masses.

He said that lVM is a household name in Nigeria today because of the support Nigerians from all walks of life have given to it, and promised to bring more innovative ideas towards making automobile manufacturing business in Nigeria worthwhile and cars affordable to the masses.

Speaking, Dr. Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba), Nigeria’s Las Vegas, USA based medical Doctor, felicitated with the Chairman/ CEO Innoson Motors Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Ifediaso Nnewi), saying the celebration is phenomenal as it coincides with Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

Extolling the Nnewi born, Nigeria’s first indigenous automobile manufacturer and philanthropist, he described Ifediaso Nnewi “as a humble, intelligent, peace loving and patriotic progressive Nigerian”.

“He is not only my good friend but also, a dependable ally who shares same vision of service to God and humanity. His dream has not only put Anambra on the manufacturer’s map globally, but has also brought value and pride to the Igbo race. He is inspiring many into greatness,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...