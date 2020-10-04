News

Innoson boss celebrates 60th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The CEO of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma(OFR) and the manufacturer of Nigeria’s only indigenous car, yesterday celebrated his 60th birthday, in Nnewi, the manufacturing city of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

 

Speaking with newsmen during the event, Chief Chukwuma, thanked God for his favours and for giving him the grace to reach the diamond age of 60. He thanked his wife and children for making the home conducive which has enabled him to achieve the many feats he has accomplished in the country.

 

He tasked Nigerians to believe in themselves, stating that nothing is impossible if one is determined to pursue a vision that is born out of the desire to empower the masses.

 

He said that lVM is a household name in Nigeria today because of the support Nigerians from all walks of life have given to it, and promised to bring more innovative ideas towards making automobile manufacturing business in Nigeria worthwhile and cars affordable to the masses.

 

Speaking, Dr. Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba), Nigeria’s Las Vegas, USA based medical Doctor, felicitated with the Chairman/ CEO Innoson Motors Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Ifediaso Nnewi), saying the celebration is phenomenal as it coincides with Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

 

Extolling the Nnewi born, Nigeria’s first indigenous automobile manufacturer and philanthropist, he described Ifediaso Nnewi “as a humble, intelligent, peace loving and patriotic progressive Nigerian”.

 

“He is not only my good friend but also, a dependable ally who shares same vision of service to God and humanity. His dream has not only put Anambra on the manufacturer’s map globally, but has also brought value and pride to the Igbo race. He is inspiring many into greatness,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NASC confirms Ojo as Clerk to National Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed the appointment of Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA). Also confirmed are the appointments of 14 other top officials of the National Assembly. Arc. Ojo took over from the Mohammed Sani-Omolori who retired from the service recently. A statement by […]
News

CACOVID targets 10m Nigerians with N23bn palliatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The private sectorled Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), yesterday, flagged off a nationwide distribution of multi-billion naira food palliatives and other relief items to mitigate the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus crisis on vulnerable Nigerians. The food relief materials for which the private sector operators are spending about N23 billion will cover 1.7 families amounting […]
News

Tambuwal disbands Hisbah, inaugurates committee

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

Owing to the tussle for power and the factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisba committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded the committee and halted all its activities.   This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of reorganising and harmonising the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: