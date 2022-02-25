Innoson gets 210 cows for mother’s burial

Ahead of his mother’s burial, the Nnewi businessman and manufacturer of Innoson vehicles, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, has so far received no fewer than 210 cows from his friends and business associates, who include banks, companies, individuals and others. Chukwuma, who is the Chairman of Innoson Group of Companies, and the man behind Africa’s first automobile brand, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, in the last few weeks have continued to receive gifts in support of his mother’s funeral.

Towards this end, a makeshift ranch had already been erected behind his palatial residence in Uru-Umudim Nnewi to keep the cows, which have continued to increase on a daily basis. Some of the donors include Keystone Bank, United Bank of Africa, Globus Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ifeanyi Obiako, Chinedu Agha, Chief Austin Emmanuel, Mr. Amobi Chikwendu, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor, Emeka Ukachukwu, Dennis Ikegwuonu, Dr. Fetus Arinze, Sam Ofordeme, Prof. Charles Esimone, Chief Charles Okeke, Chief Chinedu Okonkwo, Dr. Joseph Ugboaja, Chikaosoro Ojukwu, Ikem Obi, and Obinna Okechukwu, the Chairman Motorcycle Spare Parts, Nnewi, among others.

