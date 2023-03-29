Innovate KTN UK Seeks Improvement In Aquaculture Sector

…says Nigeria is in a deficit of 1.9m metric tons of fish annually.

In renewed efforts to address the deficit in the production and supply of fish in the country, the Innovate UK KTN through its Global Alliance Africa project has undertaken steps aimed at harnessing the immense socio-economic potential of the aquaculture sector in Ekiti State.

In collaboration with its Place-Based Innovation Advisory & Design Group for Ekiti State, Innovate UK KTN hosted the first Global Aquaculture Knowledge Exchange and Showcase event, where a platform was created to explore gaps, existing solutions, and potential areas for innovation to heighten productivity and sustainability in the Ekiti State aquaculture sector.

According to Innovate UK KTN, even though Ekiti state was regarded as one of Nigeria’s agricultural hubs well-known for its vast plantations of cocoa, cassava, maize, and palm oil, there was still huge untapped potential in its aquaculture sector.

While stating that Nigerians consume about 2.97 million metric tons of fish per year, and produce only about 1.07 million metric tons annually, Innovate KTN UK said there was a huge deficit of about 1.9 million metric tons which sees some US$ 1.2 billion flow out of the economy and into foreign markets annually

They further noted that at the state level, there was still a huge deficit in the supply of fish, as local fish production sustains less than one percent or 200 metric tonnes of the region’s total demand of 26,825 metric tonnes.

The Global Alliance Africa’s Knowledge Transfer Manager for Nigeria, Joshua Adedeji noted that it was only through engaging with players from across the aquaculture supply and value chains, that Ekiti State would be able to unlock the socio-economic potential of the aquaculture sector.

Also, the Africa Lead for Global Alliance Africa, Sophie West, reinforced the project’s commitment to making Ekiti State a beacon of innovation by creating new opportunities to transfer knowledge, technology, and expertise between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Professor Ayodele Ajayi, a member of the Advisory & Design Board, while reflecting on the role that Innovate UK KTN was playing in the region, said: “Innovate UK KTN has enabled us to connect with and learn from a variety of stakeholders in aquaculture sectors, in both Nigeria and the UK, and this has been fundamental to growing our understanding of the region and curating the activities through how we can best support it.”

During the knowledge-exchange sessions, industry players like WorldFish, Skretting, Natural Resources Institute at the University of Greenwich, MagProtein, BioLoop, and Mana BioSystems, made presentations on the role of innovation and technology in improving the supply, application, and sustainability of aquaculture feeds.

Other presentations centered on the use of alternative proteins and the production of locally-made feed products for farmers.

The presentations focused on the current high costs and poor standard of fish feed, combined with limited funding and knowledge gaps for aquaculturists, which is directly impacting the performance of the sector.

The various presenters noted that the inability of local farmers to find more affordable and effective feed alternatives would result in poorer yields, job losses, and ultimately farm closures.

To address these issues, the presenters stated that the sector must adopt innovative and technology-driven solutions to stimulate farm viability, increase competition, and promote growth in the sector.

On the challenge of the use of alternative proteins and the production of locally-made feed products for farmers, the presenters stressed that local producers should look to alternative sources of plant- and insect-based proteins such as black soldier fly larvae, yellow mealworm, and marine ingredients, which could be leveraged as good quality fish feed ingredients.

The Global Alliance Africa project is a six-year project funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

