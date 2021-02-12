Innovate4Africa set to organise creativity challenge in Bayelsa

Pauline Onybe,Yenagoa

In order to bring out their innovation ideas and encourage the youths of the Niger Delta, a creative challenge known as ‘CATCH’ was officially launched in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday.

Speaking at the official launch of the programme, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company’s (sponsor of the challenge) Managing Director, Henry Ajagbawa represented by Chioma Aniwe, Acting Manager Cooperate Communications, said that as a company their strategic partnership with Innovate4Africa for the creativity challenge was a clear indication that beyond the distribution of electricity PHED was determined to empower and improve the lives of citizens within their franchise area.

He said: “Interestingly, the request for our direct involvement in this monumental project was too realistic to be turned down because we are basically committed to our corporate social responsibility policy which is key to our existence.

“Also we have too much confidence in the short and long term result of the creativity challenge which is a veritable platform to harness abundance of natural and human resources in the Niger Delta region.”

Speaking earlier, Cynthia Isang, the Chief Operating Officer of Innovate4Africa the organisers of the creativity challenge called CATCH, noted that there has been a clamour for innovation owing to unemployment and youths engaging in restiveness and things like that.

She said beyond that, the world was growing adding that one way to get the youths back on track was to embrace innovation.

Interested participants from Bayelsa and Rivers state Isang said should register for the competition online and submit a description of their ideas (and innovative products where applicable) on www.innovate4Africa.com.

Like this: Like Loading...