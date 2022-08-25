‘Innovative research key to developing telecoms sector’

While technology and telecommunications are on the path of development in Nigeria, experts said there is need to embark on innovative research to grow the sector. Accordingly, they believe that telecom-based research has to be commercialised to make it relevant and efficient in the telecoms ecosystem. Commenting on how best Nigeria can leverage research to grow its information and communication technology in relevance to the telecoms sector, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Valentine Ozigbo, said innovative research was key to developing Nigerian telecoms sector, adding that it would present new methods, strategic techniques and solutions to solve pressing problems.

Ozigbo, who is the Founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, stressed that the idea was the process of inventing new products or solutions that solve a problem uniquely. According to him, innovative research is needed not only for telecommunication sector but for other sectors that contribute to the development of a nation.

He noted that the 2021 Global Innovation Index created by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) ranked Nigeria 118th out of 132 economies, while Switzerland, Sweden, and the United States of America lead the world, adding that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania lead, leaving Nigeria behind. He was worried on how Nigeria is faring in the research as he revealed that the country filed 425 patents in 2020. He said: “There is a difference between filed and approved. Between 2010 and 2020, Nigeria filed 1,702 patents. Let us match that against our universities – the pinnacle of research and innovation in any society. We have 91 public universities in Nigeria. This would mean that, on the average, each Nigerian university filed 19 patents in 10 years. “This tells us what we may already know about ourselves.

The world has left us behind. We are far behind. We are not given to problem solving or original thinking. We need to step up our game in the area of innovation. We need to catch up with the rest of the world. I believe that we can catch up and overtake them but specific radical steps need to be taken.” Meanwhile, he presented three approaches to innovation, which include needs-based approach (this is when innovation is driven by needs identified in the market); seeds-based approach (this is driven by the supply needs in the industry or manufacturing ecosystem) and the accelerated innovation approach, which is driven by the quest to solve industry-relevant problems. According to him, Nigeria needs a radical innovation approach, which considers all three listed protocols and even some more, where there are no boundaries in thinking.

“One that involves original thinking, solving the world’s biggest problems. One that identifies problems nobody has thought about and solves before they know they have a problem. “We need to get into the zone where Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, the late Steve Jobs and other innovators operate. Where inventions around space travel are being made. Where rapid and radical reengineering in the field of food, medicine, human potential, longevity, fuel, power, energy, technology, and learning are occurring. The space where 3D, 4D, 5D are made. I am talking about the world of limitless possibilities and infinity thinking,” he stated. “We need to catch up with the rest of the world. I believe that we can catch up and overtake them but specific radical steps need to be taken,” he added. To transform a prototype to business venture, Ozigbo said it was advisable to “seal the protection of your ideas via patenting, trademarking, and other intellectual property registrations.” According to him, an initial feasibility study would also support the process at this point. He explained that a feasibility study accesses the practicality of a plan or method or endeavour. He also charged government to adequately fund research to develop the sector to compete with other nations across the world. He specifically identified some research centres in Nigeria, which he recommended for government funding. He said: “There are some bright spots, however. One of them is Innov8 Hub, an innovation hub that you can walk in with just your thoughts, and the brilliant young professionals will work on it and produce a final prototype for you. I commend Innov8 Hub. I was blown away when I visited their office in Abuja. I strongly recommend them for funding and for all ideas of people who need to transform their vision to a real product.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...