Inoyo inaugurates committee for Ray Ekpu Award for Investigative Journalism

The advisor, Inoyo Toro Foundation, Mr Udom Inoyo, has inaugurated a fiveman committee for the Ray Ekpu Award for Investigative Journalism for journalists practicing in Akwa Ibom State.

The Award comes with a prize tag of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira). Founder of the Foundation and immediate Vice Chairman, Exxon Mobil Companies in Nigeria, praised the quartet of Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed for the role they played in charting a reputable and noble path to investigative journalism in Nigeria. On why he instituted the award, Inoyo said that he was inspired to honour the value of hard work and tenacity of the quartet when he went down memory lane: “In 1985, some four young men driven by the passion to elevate the practice of investigative journalism founded Newswatch Magazine. These four young men; Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed would radically redefine and elevate the practice of investigative journalism in Nigeria.

“It was one of the most impressive era of journalism in Nigeria. Newswatch became the hallmark of excellence and perhaps some sort of annoyance to those in power. Of course true journalism should naturally cause not just positive change but should have the courage to speak to power. “

Newswatch did so with classic panache fuelled by professionalism. The squad of the four gentlemen earlier mentioned represented the golden era of journalism and our dear son and brother; Ray Ekpu was a key player in that movement.”

Continuing he said: “Journalism like teaching is often referred to as a thankless service. In very recent times, the practice of journalism has lost its once positive sting and lure but I think that it is our collective duty to restore the dimming reputation of the practice, elevate the profession and reward excellence.

“Our vision therefore is to inspire our journalists in Akwa Ibom State to tap into the opportunities in the global media space.

This is our first outing in this area of human capacity development and we trust that our collective aspiration would be realised.”

Mr. Inoyo observed that the Ray Ekpu Award for Investigative Journalism is not just an honour to him but it is all meant to call attention to the professionals of this noble art to uphold the tenets of fair and accurate reportage as the world looks up to their integrity, passion and service as the watchdog of society.

“While they report with diligence, the onus rests on us to celebrate those who dare to breast the tape of investigative journalism.” In his response, Chairman of the Committee and former editor,

National Concord, Mr. Nsikak Essien, said: “Mr Ray Ekpu has made a big name as Akwa Ibom State’s Poster Boy for good journalism. His story on the journey to the peak of professional journalism practice is very familiar and common.

Therefore a prize dedicated to honour him for his achievement on journalism practice in Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general is befitting.”

Deputy Managing Director Thisday Newspaper and a board member, Inoyo Toro Foundation, Mr. Kayode Komolafe eulogised Ray Ekpu as a great journalist and a respected brand adding that the well-deserved award in his honour would inspire professionalism in the state.

Mr. Akpandem James also commended Inoyo Toro Foundation for instituting the Ray Ekpu Award for Investigative Journalism adding that this award would differentiate the men from the boys as it would help define the true essence of journalism.

He stressed that this exercise would be independent of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Chapter and Inoyo Toro Foundation.

Like this: Like Loading...