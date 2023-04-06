News

Inquiry as teen fatally shot by officer sitting behind him in car

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US justice department will investigate the death of a Washington DC teenager who was shot by a police officer sitting behind him in a car.

Dalaneo Martin, 17, was asleep in a parked, stolen SUV when officers opened the door on March 18, say police.

Bodycam footage shows police stealthily entering the vehicle to make an arrest. The suspect, who was black, speeds away with an officer in the back seat, reports the BBC.

After telling him to stop, the officer opens fire on the teenager from behind.

“The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child,” the department of justice said in a news release on Wednesday, announcing the civil rights investigation.

It called the bodycam video “extremely upsetting” and extended condolences to family and friends of the teenager.

He was shot by an unidentified officer with US Park Police – the law enforcement arm of the National Park Service – during an investigation with Washington DC Metro Police.

Footage released on Tuesday shows police officers conferring on how to arrest the suspect as he apparently dozes in a car with a running engine. It was just before 09:00 on a Saturday.

They discuss cutting through plastic film that was being used as a temporary window and restraining him before he can drive off.

A Washington police officer can be heard in the video advising Park Police: “Please don’t get caught inside [the vehicle].”

Footage shows the teen driving away, leaving an officer in the backseat.

“Stop. Stop or I’ll shoot!” he says seconds before firing multiple times.

The car crashes into a home seconds later and police are seen rendering medical aid to the teen on a front lawn. Officers say a gun was recovered from the car.

The chairman of the US Park Police union has defended the officer.

“There is a lawful reason for him to be in the car, the use of force was justified and the union stands behind the actions the officers took,” Kenneth Spencer told the Washington Post.

The teenager’s mother says that she wants the officer who fired the shots to be sacked and prosecuted.

“This pain hurts so bad,” Terra Martin told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member

Posted on Author Reporter

  Private Hannah Sofiat Akinlabi, a female soldier detained after video clips of her being proposed to by a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, went viral on social media has been released by the Nigerian Army. It was learnt that Sofiat was released on Saturday. […]
News

CBN warns staff of increasing kidnap risk

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday warned its employees to take extra precautions against kidnappings in view of the deteriorating security in the country. In an internal memorandum to employees dated April 28, 2021, seen by New Telegraph, the apex bank said its staff should “take note of the elevated security alert condition around […]
News

2023: Civil society group introduces technology to promote transparency in INEC, elections

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, a civil society group, Centre for Civic Citizens Welfare and Community Development (CWCD), has developed a technological platform to checkmate the digital systems of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote transparency and minimise malpractices during elections. The group said that the platform ” Zabe 2.0″ will […]

Leave a Reply