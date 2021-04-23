News

Insane, persistent killing must stop, Buhari warns Zamfara bandits

…urges military to take battle to criminals

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned bandits operating in Zamfara State to stop insane and persistent killing of people in the state. The President urged the security agencies to take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts in order to stop them in their tracks. The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the latest killing of tens of people by bandits in Zamfara State. He warned that “such wanton disregard for life will be brought to an end sooner than later. This insane and persistent violence against innocent people must stop.

“These criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them,” he warned. President Buhari directed the military, security and intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to close all existing gaps in their operations being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc. He expressed the hope that the Special Operation launched by the military yesterday morning from Maru Local Government area of the state would prove decisive in ridding the state of the frequent and horrifying bandit activities.

“The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration,” he warned. While calling on the security forces to redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people, the President said: “Let’s not give these criminals any opportunity to succeed by taking the war to their own camps and stop them in their tracks before they even have the time to respond under our massive fire power.” He reassured the people of Zamfara State that, despite the latest setback in government’s efforts to protect the citizens, there would be no compromise in its determination to defeat the enemies of humanity.

