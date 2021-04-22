Insane, persistent killing must stop, Buhari warns Zamfara bandits

…urges military to take battle to criminals

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned bandits operating in Zamfara State to stop the “insane and persistent killing” of people in the state.

The President also urged security agencies to take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts in order to stop them in their tracks.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the latest killing of people by bandits in Zamfara State.

He warned that: “Such wanton disregard for life will be brought to an end sooner than later.

“This insane and persistent violence against innocent people must stop.

These criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

Buhari directed the military, security and intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to close all existing gaps in their operations being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc.

He expressed the hope that the Special Operation launched by the military Thursday morning from Maru Local Government Area of the state would prove decisive in ridding the state of the frequent and horrifying bandit activities.

