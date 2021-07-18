Insecurity: 10 bandits, Police Inspector, Sergeant killed, scores injured as joint force repel bandits’ attack in Niger

It was a successful operation on Saturday as the Operation PUFF ADDER established to fight against bandits, killed no fewer than 10 of them, including a female member, in Kundu village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that, when the gunmen launched an attack on the police camp at Kundu village in the local government an Inspector and a Sergeant were also killed.

New Telegraph learnt that several other bandits escaped with bullet injuries in the gun battle that lasted for two hours.

According to a source, the bandits who numbered over 100 riding on about 30 motorcycles, invaded the police camp situated at a primary school in Kundu village about two kilometres from Zungeru town at about 10am on Saturday and opened fire on the policemen.

However, the policemen, who had been on alert that the bandits were moving towards their direction in their large numbers with the intention to attack the camp, strategically positioned themselves before their arrival.

According to the source, the bandits emerged from a maize farm, less than a 100 meters from the PUFF ADDER camp, which they used as a cover to launch their attack on the policemen.

The source told our Correspondent that after about two hours of heavy gun duel, 10 of the bandits were killed and their bodies successfully evacuated by their members.

According to the source: “Some of them were moving the bodies of those killed while others engaged the policemen in the gun battle. A woman was among the bandits killed and her body also taken away.”

Meanwhile the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, accompanied by all the heads of security agencies in the state on Sunday visited the scene of the attack where he assured the security agents of the government support in the fight against armed bandits in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...