News

Insecurity: 12m children traumatised, afraid of school – Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…says it’s been tough dealing with security challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has said over 12 million children, especially girls, have been traumatised due to attacks on schools, and are afraid of returning to school to access quality education.

Speaking at the 4th International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration with the theme: ‘Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice’ co-hosted by Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, President Buhari noted that by implication, the incessant kidnappings of pupils/students and general insecurity in schools have exacerbated many factors responsible for the growing number of Out-of-School Children, already the highest globally.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, he noted that although it had been tough dealing with the issues of insecurity and their effects, Nigeria’s unshakeable faith in resolving the daunting security challenges was evident in its determination to enhance a robust security at learning institutions.

He said: “In recent times, all over the world, there has been a myriad of persistent attacks on education and Nigeria is also having its own fair share of these attacks.

“It is no longer news that at will, bandits, kidnappers and terrorists invade our educational facilities to abduct the learners in large numbers. Some places that have been hit by this menace include Chibok, Dapchi, Buni Yadi, Afaka, Kagora, and Jangebe in Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states respectively.

“It is disheartening to note that even when the abducted students are released the trauma of the incidents remain long in their minds hence the plan to have teachers trained on psycho-social support.”

Quoting a report by S.B Morgan, the president revealed that out of 1,462 learners and education personnel abducted between December 1, 2019 and September 2021, 17 teachers and learners had lost their lives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Killings: Over 50,000 displaced, 1004 communities sacked by bandits in S’ Kaduna –SOKAPU

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Baba Negedu KADUNA   At least, 1004 communities have been sacked and over 50,000 persons displaced in attacks perpetrated by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias, in the Southern part of Kaduna State.   The Apex Southern Kaduna group, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) also alleged that most of these communities have been ‘captured’ […]
News

JOHESU puts planned strike on hold

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare professional Associations (AHPA) have resolved to put on hold the strike action that was initially expected to commence by midnight of Monday, October 4, 2021. This is contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment and made available to the New […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC mocks PDP’s bid to regain power

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, made a mockery of the bid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to warm itself back to the minds of Nigerians preparatory to the 2023 general election, describing it as laughable. The ruling party expressed concern at a recent attempt by PDP to criticise and rubbish the policies and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica