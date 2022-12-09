Insecurity: 13 worshippers abducted as gunmen attack another mosque in Katsina

No fewer than 13 worshippers were abducted after gunmen attacked a mosque in Maigamji, Funtua Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina. The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, said six of the abducted worshippers have been rescued by security operatives. Isah said the attack occurred during the last moslem prayers on Saturday night, adding that an Imam and another worshipper sustained gunshot injuries. “It’s true. Two persons were injured. They kidnapped 13 so far and we are still looking for them. Six of the kidnapped persons have been rescued by the combined efforts of the police vigilante.

“The attack happened in Maigamji in Funtua LGA. It happened on Saturday night when the worshippers were praying inside the mosque, that was the last Ishai prayer. “The terrorists attacked them inside the mosque and shot at the chief imam and one other, they both sustained injuries and have been taken to the Funtua General Hospital. They are both in stable condition,” he said.

This comes a day after at least three worshippers were reportedly kidnapped and eleven injured following a suspected gunmen’s attack on a mosque in Ughelli, Delta state. A resident stated that the attack occurred at about 6:47 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, when some Muslim faithful were holding their morning prayers at the Central Mosque, located along Okoroda street in Ughelli. “My name is Larry, I am a commercial vehicle driver here in Ughelli.

I live very close to the central mosque, so this morning at about 6:45 am we heard a shooting at the mosque. “Because of fear, many people in my compound were frightened and we remained inside only peeping through our windows. “As the shooting lasted, we heard loud cries from some worshippers inside the mosque,” the resident said. Larry also said some of the worshippers told residents that three of their fellow worshippers were taken away by the gunmen. The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident Edafe, who confirmed 11 worshippers were injured in the attack, was, however, silent on the reported abduction of three worshippers. “I just called the DPO at Ughelli and he confirmed to me that 11 persons were injured in the attack at the mosque. “For now, no arrest has been made but I can assure you that we will get those involved,” he said.

