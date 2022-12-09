Islam

Insecurity: 13 worshippers abducted as gunmen attack another mosque in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 13 worshippers were abducted after gunmen attacked a mosque in Maigamji, Funtua Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina. The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, said six of the abducted worshippers have been rescued by security operatives. Isah said the attack occurred during the last moslem prayers on Saturday night, adding that an Imam and another worshipper sustained gunshot injuries. “It’s true. Two persons were injured. They kidnapped 13 so far and we are still looking for them. Six of the kidnapped persons have been rescued by the combined efforts of the police vigilante.

“The attack happened in Maigamji in Funtua LGA. It happened on Saturday night when the worshippers were praying inside the mosque, that was the last Ishai prayer. “The terrorists attacked them inside the mosque and shot at the chief imam and one other, they both sustained injuries and have been taken to the Funtua General Hospital. They are both in stable condition,” he said.

This comes a day after at least three worshippers were reportedly kidnapped and eleven injured following a suspected gunmen’s attack on a mosque in Ughelli, Delta state. A resident stated that the attack occurred at about 6:47 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, when some Muslim faithful were holding their morning prayers at the Central Mosque, located along Okoroda street in Ughelli. “My name is Larry, I am a commercial vehicle driver here in Ughelli.

I live very close to the central mosque, so this morning at about 6:45 am we heard a shooting at the mosque. “Because of fear, many people in my compound were frightened and we remained inside only peeping through our windows. “As the shooting lasted, we heard loud cries from some worshippers inside the mosque,” the resident said. Larry also said some of the worshippers told residents that three of their fellow worshippers were taken away by the gunmen. The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident Edafe, who confirmed 11 worshippers were injured in the attack, was, however, silent on the reported abduction of three worshippers. “I just called the DPO at Ughelli and he confirmed to me that 11 persons were injured in the attack at the mosque. “For now, no arrest has been made but I can assure you that we will get those involved,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim group demands end to stigmatisation of widows

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A faith-based humanitarian organisation, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF), has called on government at all levels to see to the stoppage stigmatisation of widows. ZSF’s Executive Director, Prince Sulayman Olagunju, made the call on Wednesday in Lagos at an event to mark the 2021 International Widows Day (IWD). This year’s theme was ‘Invisible Women, Invisible […]
Islam

MURIC hails LASG for complying with Supreme Court’s hijab judgement in Lagos schools

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the circular released by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State saying Government has directed all schools in the state to obey the supreme court (SC) judgement on approvals to students who wish to use hijab in schools, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the state’s compliance to the supreme court’s judgement as a […]
Islam

Islamic insurance firm presents N15m surplus cheques to policyholders

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Noor Takaful, a leading Islamic Insurance firm in Nigeria, for the second consecutive year, has announced the distribution of surplus (cashback) payment worth over N15 million to participants (policyholders) who did not make claim as part of efforts aimed at promoting ethical insurance in Nigeria. The company has also announced the launch of its Mobile […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica