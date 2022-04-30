Insecurity: 150 Peace-seeking Catholic Bishops converge on Abuja

No fewer than 150 Catholic Bishops from 16 countries in West Africa are expected to converge on Abuja for a conference on peace building in the region. This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Rev. Fr. Michael-Nsikak Umoh, National Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

Umoh said the conference is scheduled to hold between May 1 and 9. He said that the General Assembly of the Reunion of Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) will also hold from Monday May 2 to May 9 at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja. The event has the theme: “Fratelli Tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa.”

“The conference will address global issues affecting the church and nations, among them are insecurity, unemployment, peace building and evangelism,” he added. Umoh said that RECOWA plenaries will discuss peculiar issues that affect the lives of millions of people in West Africa and explore best ways the Church can support governments toward improving the living conditions of the people using its various organs that address issues of interfaith dialogue, security, good governance, justice and peace. The RECOWA has had two different organs of collegiality based on linguistic differences. The English speaking were in one group known as Association of Episcopal Conferences of Anglophone West Africa (AECAWA established in 1977), while the French speaking formed another conference, known as Conférence Episcopale Régionale de l’Afrique de l’Ouest (CERAO established in 1963).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...