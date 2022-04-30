News

Insecurity: 150 Peace-seeking Catholic Bishops converge on Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 150 Catholic Bishops from 16 countries in West Africa are expected to converge on Abuja for a conference on peace building in the region. This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Rev. Fr. Michael-Nsikak Umoh, National Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

Umoh said the conference is scheduled to hold between May 1 and 9. He said that the General Assembly of the Reunion of Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) will also hold from Monday May 2 to May 9 at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja. The event has the theme: “Fratelli Tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa.”

“The conference will address global issues affecting the church and nations, among them are insecurity, unemployment, peace building and evangelism,” he added. Umoh said that RECOWA plenaries will discuss peculiar issues that affect the lives of millions of people in West Africa and explore best ways the Church can support governments toward improving the living conditions of the people using its various organs that address issues of interfaith dialogue, security, good governance, justice and peace. The RECOWA has had two different organs of collegiality based on linguistic differences. The English speaking were in one group known as Association of Episcopal Conferences of Anglophone West Africa (AECAWA established in 1977), while the French speaking formed another conference, known as Conférence Episcopale Régionale de l’Afrique de l’Ouest (CERAO established in 1963).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘NLC, Kaduna govt faceoff would’ve been worse’

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said the heated dispute that ensured between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State government would have been worse without its intervention. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known while receiving the interim report of the 10- man Bipartite Committee it constituted to resolve […]
News

Work resumes on Keffi-Makurdi road as FG agrees to pay compensation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Chinese firm handling the dualisation of the Makurdi-Keffi Expressway has agreed to return to site after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday intervened in the rift between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, host communities and Harbour Engineering Company. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has promised to begin compensation payment to those affected […]
News

Be proactive in handling security issues, Obi tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in handling security issues. Obi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed shock at the recent terror attacks on Kaduna airport and on Abuja-Kaduna-bound train where several persons were reportedly abducted. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica