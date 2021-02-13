Insecurity: 3 LG chairmen meet security agents, monarchs over herdsmen attacks

Worried over the increasing spate of Fulani herdsmen killings in their territories, three local government chairmen from Benue South senatorial district yesterday met with security agencies, leaders of Fulani herders, and traditional rulers, to fine-tune ways of ending all forms of criminality in the area. The chairmen included Rt. Hon. George Alli of Otukpo; Hon. James Oche of Ado and Mrs. Amina Audu of Okpokwu local government areas respectively. The meeting was held at the palace of the traditional leader of Utonkon, HRH Chief Mathew Ogbu Egede in the Ado local government area of the state.

The host chairman, Hon. Oche in an address of welcome, said the essence of the meeting was to address the intractable insecurity challenges facing the areas, especially killing of innocent people, kidnappings, armed robbery, raping and destruction of farmers’ crops and farmlands, which are largely linked to criminal Fulani herdsmen.

Hon. Oche said as leaders, they “cannot fold their hands and watch their people being slaughtered, raped and maimed in their farm lands anymore”. He warned that Fulani herdsmen, who want to live in any community within Benue South senatorial district must abide by relevant laws of the land, stressing that the state government’s policy on ranching of all domestic animals, remains sacrosanct. On her part, chairman of Okpokwu local government, Hon. Amina Audu, adopted the resolution of her colleagues and the traditional leaders from the three local governments.

She narrated the ordeals her people suffered in the hands of Fulani herdsmen, who she said had raped women and killed people in their farms after destroying their crops to feed their cattle. The Okpokwu chairman said she mobilised the youth several times to go after the criminals who continue to use Adiga forest to launch attacks on her people. She warned that as a council they will no longer tolerate any form of violence, insisting that “enough is enough”. ALGON chairman of the nine local government areas in the district, and chairman of Otukpo, Rt. Hon George Alli, told the gathering that it has become increasingly difficult for cattle and crops to be together in today’s Nigeria.

He insisted that all cattle within the territories must be ranched as there is no option to ranching as far as Benue State is concerned. Alli also said the whole country is now in agreement with Governor Samuel Ortom concerning ranching of cattle including other livestock in Benue.

HRH. Chief Mathew Ogbu Egede, the A’Ado and the Och’Otukpo Odu, and Chief Dr. John Eimonye, in separate remarks, recalled the good old days when they (as farmers) lived peacefully with Fulani herdsmen and their wives. They described as strange the attitude of some of the Fulani herdsmen, who now bear arms and other dangerous weapons and move about without their wives and children, destroying people’s farms and unleashing terror on farming communities.

