Insecurity: 3 soldiers, 2 bandits killed in gun duel in Niger

At least five persons, including two bandits and three soldiers, have been killed in a gun duel in Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, shortly after a meeting with security chiefs in the state, the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, said: “On the military side only three died, while bodies of two bandits killed have been recovered even as others escaped with various degrees of injuries.”

It was reliably learnt that the abduction of a Chinese man resulted in the exchange of fire between the bandits and the military.

The Chinese man is said to be one of the expatriates in the construction firm handling ongoing road construction in the area.

The governor said further that “those three soldiers were killed by bandits and our security men are trailing them. I can assure you that they will be arrested soon. Some of the bandits were killed as two bodies have been recovered so far. I am very hopeful that in the next few hours or days we should be able to apprehend them.”

He, however, stated that although, the state is still confronted with security challenges, but that the security forces are working tirelessly to address it, especially in communities that recently suffered attacks of Boko Haram and bandits.

