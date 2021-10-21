News Top Stories

INSECURITY: 343 killed, 830 kidnapped in Kaduna in three months

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

El-Rufai asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists
…calls for recruitment of 774,000 personnel
Bandits kidnap 32 passengers in Niger

Following the prevailing insecurity in the state, at least 343 persons were killed and 830 others kidnapped in Kaduna State in the last three months. State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this yesterday. According to Aruwan, from July to September, 2021 a total of 343 persons died due to banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisal attacks.

The commissioner said, out of those that died, 50 were women and 22 children. He disclosed this while presenting the third quarter security report to the state Governor, Nasir El Rufai, and other stakeholders in Kaduna. He said among the 830 kidnapped, Kaduna Central accounted for 732, adding that the abductions took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru local government areas. Aruwan also said a total of 69 bandits were killed during engagements with soldiers in different parts of the state within the period under review. He explained that scores of bandits were neutralized during aerial strikes on identified bandits’ enclaves and many bandits camps were destroyed as well.

The commissioner said among those kidnapped, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 732 in places like Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. He also said 1,018 animals were rustled in the state within the third quarter with 780 stolen from Kaduna Central Senatorial District. Aruwan said citizens injured across the state due to banditry, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes were 210 in total. He also lamented that 77 reports were received relating to the destruction of crops across the state mainly in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, Kachia, Kaura, Kauru and Zongon Kataf local government areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari not listening to Nigerians, says Soyinka

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday expressed frustration at the dismissive attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari to serious national issues for which citizens have been shouting themselves hoarse in the last couple of months.   The playwright and social critic said President Buhari’s response to the issue of open grazing in a recent interview on […]
News

Bagudu engages traditional, religion leaders on Kebbi’s cancer programme

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Determined to create awareness on the danger of cancer disease in the state, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, has said that he has engaged traditional and religious leaders on the cancer awareness programme of the state.   Bagudu, who stated this yesterday at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, while receiving the Minister of Health, Dr. […]
Top Stories

Magu released from detention

Posted on Author Reporter

  The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been released on bail. He was arrested and detained on Monday, July 6, 2020, following a summons by the presidential panel probing his activities in office. The details of his bail are still sketchy but it was learnt that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica