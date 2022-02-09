News

Insecurity: 40,000 policemen recruited in four years – FG

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comments Off on Insecurity: 40,000 policemen recruited in four years – FG

The Federal Government said it recruited 40,000 police officers in the last four years in an effort to re-energise and improve the personnel of the force to tackle increasing security challenges in the country.

 

President Muham  madu Buhari, who made this known yesterday in Uyo while declaring open a two-day retreat for senior police officers said he also granted an accent to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund and carried out an upward review of salaries and allowances of rank and file in a bid to boost the morale of the Force.

 

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Maigari Dingyadi, added that other efforts aimed at improving service delivery in the force initiated by the Federal Government include a task force on evaluation of the Nigerian Police headed by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo and accent to the Nigerian Police Regulatory Bill, 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: MBF demands emergency rule in Kaduna

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Kaduna State.   The forum said it decided to seek extraordinary measures to halt the state’s drift into anarchy because the governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, had shown “gross incapacity” to maintain peace and safeguard the lives and […]
Columnist News Top Stories

Petrol price, electricity tariff hike: NLC, TUC join forces to shut down economy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  Regina Otokpa Abuja   The Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, said it will join forces with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shut down economic activities in Nigeria on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff.   The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica