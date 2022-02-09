Insecurity: 40,000 policemen recruited in four years – FG

The Federal Government said it recruited 40,000 police officers in the last four years in an effort to re-energise and improve the personnel of the force to tackle increasing security challenges in the country.

President Muham madu Buhari, who made this known yesterday in Uyo while declaring open a two-day retreat for senior police officers said he also granted an accent to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund and carried out an upward review of salaries and allowances of rank and file in a bid to boost the morale of the Force.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Maigari Dingyadi, added that other efforts aimed at improving service delivery in the force initiated by the Federal Government include a task force on evaluation of the Nigerian Police headed by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo and accent to the Nigerian Police Regulatory Bill, 2020.

