Insecurity: 497 classrooms destroyed, 2.8m learners need education support – FG

The Federal Government yesterday said that over 497 classrooms were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups, which left 2.8 million learners in dire need of education-inemergency support. This was as it stated that the security situation in the country had had negative effects on the literacy level of Nigerians; as approximately six of every 10 children under the age of 18 years, have experienced some form of violence and half of the children experienced violence before the age of 10. Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday during the 2022 Annual Education Summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), which was held in Lagos.

The theme of the summit was: “Towards Safe Schools in Nigeria.” He lamented that this situation has also further aggravated the already outof- school crisis plaguing the country, saying that; “The security situation in the country has had a domino effect on the literacy level of Nigerians as insurgency also destroyed 497 classrooms and left 2.8 million learners in need of education-inemergency support. Meanwhile, the government noted that the country does not have as high as 20 million out-of-school children as being claimed in some quarters, saying that the various.

