Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Six top traditional rulers from the South West states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region.

The governors – Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) – were hosted by their Oyo State counterpart, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

Some of the traditional rulers who took part in the meeting included: the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinrutan; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunnjso I; and Olugbon of Orilegbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao.

The meeting equally had in attendance the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South-West, David Folawiyo, and security chiefs serving in Oyo State and the state’s Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko. Others included the chairmen of Council of Traditional Rulers in each of the South-West states and some first class monarchs.

Governor Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, who spoke at the end of the meeting, said that though the meeting was at the instance of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the trio could not fly out of Abuja due to bad weather.

He said that the governors and the traditional rulers thereafter decided to meet to appraise the security situation in the zone.

Akeredolu informed in the 3-paragraph communiqué issued that “the meeting supported the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) on forest management; that the nation’s boarders need to be fully secured and protected; that open grazing must be checked and looked at and that media practitioners must assist the country to end fake news,” he said.

The stakeholders all agreed on putting an end to open grazing in the South West as a way of ending Fulani and farmers clashes, as well as, kidnapping, raping, killings and other insecurity challenges being experienced.

