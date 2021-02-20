Metro & Crime

Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Six top traditional rulers from the Southwest states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region.

The governors in attendance included: Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) who were hosted by their counterpart, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

Some of the traditional rulers who took part in the meeting included: the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinrutan; Olubadan of Ibadan,  Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunnjso I; and Olugbon of Orilegbon,  Oba Francis Olusola Alao.

 

The meeting equally had in attendance the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South-West, David Folawiyo, and security chiefs serving in Oyo State and the state’s Police Commissioner Mrs Ngozi Onadeko. Others included the chairmen of Council of Traditional Rulers in each of the South-West states and some first class monarchs.

 

 

Governor Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, who spoke at the end of the meeting, said that though the meeting was at the instance of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the trio could not fly out of Abuja due to bad weather.

 

 

He said that the governors and the traditional rulers thereafter decided to meet to appraise the security situation in the zone.

Akeredolu informed in the 3-paragraph communiqué issued that “the meeting supported the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) on forest management; that the nation’s boarders need to be fully secured and protected;  that open grazing must be checked and  looked at and that media practitioners must assist the country to end fake news,” he said.

The stakeholders all agreed on putting an end to open grazing in the South West as a way of ending Fulani and farmers clashes, as well as, kidnapping, raping, killings and other insecurity challenges being experienced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two persons electrocuted in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

A phone repairer and another person were electrocuted when a electric cable fell from the high tension line at the GSM Village in Keffi, Nasarawa state. A witness said the incident occurred when the mobile phone repairer, Junaudu Iliyasu Shaibu, came in contact with the fallen cable. The second victim, a passerby, met his death […]
Metro & Crime

Taskforce on Counterfeiting intercepts  53.3kg of illicit drugs in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Kano State Task Force on Illicit Drugs and Counterfeit has intercepted drugs suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 53.3kg. This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner of Health,  Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, during the handing over of the intercepted substances to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement […]
Metro & Crime

ITF DG commends FG’s directive on skills acquisition programmes of MDAs

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

*Says it will save cost The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, has commended the Federal Government for its directive on the harmonisation of skills programmes implemented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The DG, who was reacting to the pronouncement in Jos on Tuesday while speaking to journalists, described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica