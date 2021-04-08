News

Insecurity: 50 armed herdsmen arrested nationwide – NSCDC CG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested over 50 suspected armed herdsmen in on-going operations to check the escalating insecurity in the country. Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where licences were presented to private guard operators. In his remarks, the CG stressed the need for synergy among security agencies, noting that the security challenges besetting the nationcouldonlybeaddressed substantiallythroughsharing of intelligence.

He, therefore, charged the private guard operators to ensure valuable contribution to the on-going efforts at checking the rising spate of insecurity across the country. This was as he pledged the readiness of the corps to work with sister security and paramilitary agencies in the country, to subdue non-state actors and their violent activities.

Our Reporters

