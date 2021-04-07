News

Insecurity: 50 armed herdsmen arrested nationwide – NSCDC CG

…seeks intels sharing among security agencies

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested over 50 suspected armed herdsmen, in ongoing operations to check the escalating insecurity in the country.
Acting Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where licences were presented to private guard operators.
In his remarks, the CG stressed the need for synergy among security agencies, noting that the security challenges besetting the nation could only be addressed substantially through sharing of intelligence.
He, therefore, charged the private guard operators to ensure valuable contribution to ongoing efforts at checking the rising spate of insecurity across the country.
This was as he pledged the readiness of the corps to work with sister security and para-military agencies in the country, to subdue non-state actors and their violent activities.
According to Audi, the apprehension of the 50 illegally-armed herdsmen shortly after his assumption of office, was an indication of his determination to reposition the corps for optimal delivery on its core mandate.

