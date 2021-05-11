Insecurity: Abia Varsity tightens security, adjusts timetable

As part of measures to beef up safety and safeguard the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Prof. Maxwell Ogbulu has said that the management was working with security agencies, Abia and Imo State Governments to secure the release of one the students of the institution that was abducted alongside other passengers last week on Okigwe- Uturu Road by yet to be identified hoodlums.

The Vice-Chancellor, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the development in Umuahia said immediately the institution’s management got the report, security operatives were alerted and swung into action to ensure the safe return of the student.

He added that other students of the university around the scene escaped unhurt, while one student was taken into captivity by the hoodlums. Ogbulu, however, urged parents/ guardians with children/ wards in the institution not to panic, but remain calm as the security of the lives of the students remained paramount to the university management.

He noted that extra security measures had been put in place to ensure adequate protection of lives and property within and around the university. As part of measures to avert a reoccurrence of the incident, the Vice-Chancellor announced that the university management had adjusted lecture periods to hold from 9am to 4pm in order to enable the students to go back to their places of abode on time.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, advised students to always strive to observe security tips and avoid traveling at odd hours, saying that the adjusted timetable would be implemented strictly.

Ogbulu reassured the university management’s collaboration with the state government and security agencies to ensure the safe return of the only student of the university still with the abductors

Like this: Like Loading...