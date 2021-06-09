Insecurity: Abuja community begs FCT Minister to demolish illegal structures

Residents of Mpape Hills in Abuja have sent a distress message to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, calling for the immediate demolition of all illegal shanties and other structures that have continued to multiply and constituting both security threat and a frustrating traffic gridlock along the Mpape only major road corridor. The residents said life had become very unbearable for them, following persistent criminal activities in the area. Chairman, Mpape Residents Association, Gen. John Agi (rtd), who made the call yesterday when he led members of the association on a courtesy visit to the Minister, lamented that even moving in and out of Mpape had become very tiring and precarious for motorists and commuters. Agi said intelligence reports had revealed that the wave of crimes in the community was alarmingly increasing, due to unchecked migration of many questionable characters who were indiscriminatelybuilding shanties

