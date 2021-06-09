News

Insecurity: Abuja community begs FCT Minister to demolish illegal structures

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Residents of Mpape Hills in Abuja have sent a distress message to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, calling for the immediate demolition of all illegal shanties and other structures that have continued to multiply and constituting both security threat and a frustrating traffic gridlock along the Mpape only major road corridor. The residents said life had become very unbearable for them, following persistent criminal activities in the area. Chairman, Mpape Residents Association, Gen. John Agi (rtd), who made the call yesterday when he led members of the association on a courtesy visit to the Minister, lamented that even moving in and out of Mpape had become very tiring and precarious for motorists and commuters. Agi said intelligence reports had revealed that the wave of crimes in the community was alarmingly increasing, due to unchecked migration of many questionable characters who were indiscriminatelybuilding shanties

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enviromentalist calls for measures to save Niger Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  An environmentalist, Mr Okezi Odugala, has called for mitigation and adaptation approach by relevant stakeholders as proactive measures to save the Niger Delta area from climate change disasters.   Odugala, also the Executive Director of Eziodu Initiative for Sustainable Environmental Development (EISED), made the call on Wednesday in a statement. He said that it […]
News

Court adjourns Maina’s trial, bail hearing to Feb 19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned the trial and hearing of bail application of Abdulrasheed Maina, defunct Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), until February 19 at the instance of his lawyer, Sani Katu, SAN. Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter after Katu told the court that he needed more time to enable him […]
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon –NAPTIP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday.   The agency’s Director- General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica