Insecurity: Abuja community begs FCT Minister to demolish illegal structures

Residents of Mpape Hills have sent a distress message to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, calling for the immediate demolition of all illegal shanties and other structures that have continued to multiply and constituting both security threat and a frustrating traffic gridlock along their only major road corridor.

The residents said life has become very unbearable for them, following persistent criminal activities in the area.

Chairman, Mpape Residents Association, Gen. John Agi (rtd), who made the call on Tuesday when he led members of the Association on a courtesy visit to the minister, lamented that even moving in and out of Mpape has become very tiring and precarious for motorists and commuters.

Agi stated that intelligence reports have revealed that the wave of crimes in the community was alarmingly increasing, due to unchecked migration of many questionable characters who are indiscriminately building shanties and other illegal structures along the road shoulders.

He said that many of these suspected criminals pretend to engage in petty trading along the road, but resort to crimes at night. He also added that traders and mechanic workshops have taken over large parts of the roads, imposing painful constraints on residents and other users of the road.

The retired military officer pleaded that FCT Administration should immediately carry out a comprehensive sanitation both along the road shoulders and other places in the community to get rid of the criminal elements, to guarantee safety and security of lives and properties.

