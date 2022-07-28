Insecurity: Account for $1bn security funds, Ortom tells Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to furnish Nigerians with a detailed account of the $1 billion security funds jointly put together by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency in the country. Ortom threw the challenge in Makurdi while addressing journalists at the Government House, Makurdi.

He wondered what the Federal Government has done with the money that insecurity has continued to escalate in the country. The governor mandated his deputy, Benson Abounu, who represented him at a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), to seek clarifications on the matter. “What have they done with the $1 billion the governors’ forum gave on behalf of local governments for security? That money is huge.

What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission? “It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again,” the governor lamented. According to him, “The primaryresponsibilityof any responsive government is to ensure the safety of lives and property,” stressing that the situation whereby innocent Nigeriansareleftatthemercy of vicious terrorists is unacceptable. “We must not allow this to continue,” Ortom said. He decried the situation where Nigeria as the giant of Africa has become helpless to tackle its security challenges, saying; “It is very painful to see the country where it is today.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...