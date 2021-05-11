Insecurity : ACF calls for full, transparent probe into arrested chopper

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for an open and transparent investigation into the circumstances and ownership of the arrested helicopter allegedly supplying arms and food to criminals.

ACF, in a statement made available to newsmen Monday night in Kaduna, noted that the investigation might go a long way in “righting our security challenges.”

The statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of the Forumsaid: “We hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about righting our security challenges.”

ACF also said the investigation has become pertinent in view of what it called the scandalous accusations that a former head of state is the owner of the helicopter, an allegation he has denied.

The Forum said: “Early in March this year at the height of the kidnap of students of the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, in Zamfara State, the Federal Government slammed a ban of flights over the state.

“In reaction, our National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states such as Borno, Taraba, Benue, Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.

“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supplies for the criminals has been arrested.

The accounts are rather confusing with the rather scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft. “The general has since dismissed the rumour that he owns it. We have diligently followed these sordid revelations in the media.”

Consequently, ACF said it: “Is convinced that there is need for an open and transparent investigation on the orders of President, Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.”

Like this: Like Loading...