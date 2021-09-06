News

Insecurity: Adamawa shuts 30 boarding schools

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State government has announced the closure of 30 boarding schools out of the 34 such junior schools in the state over insecurity.

 

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs, Wilbina Jackson, in a statement announced the immediate closure of the schools, explaining that the closure would take effect from today, September 6, 2021 till further notice.

 

The statement made available to journalists in Yola, said the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students in view of the insecurity bedevilling the country.

 

The state government’s action came amidst escalating banditry in the country, resulting in the kidnap of hundreds of schoolchildren across many states in Nigeria.

 

The four schools that will not be affected by the closure were Government Girls Junior Secondary School (GGJSS), Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School Jada and Special School, Mubi.

 

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, “wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021”, adding from now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

 

The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College Yola, Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

 

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

 

“All students from the affected schools are to be placed in the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas while stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy,” the statement added.

