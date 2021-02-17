Insecurity: Address Nigerians on alleged political mercenaries, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called the All Progressives Congress (APC) to address the allegation that most of the bandits terrorising Nigerians were political mercenaries it brought into the country from neighbouring countries to help it rig the 2019 elections.

PDP, which was reacting to the killing and abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kagara in Niger State by bandits, said the ruling party should also react to the allegation that the bandits unleashed their frustrations on innocent Nigerians because the APC and its leaders failed to settle them after the elections.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed worry at the escalation of banditry in Niger State and other parts of the country, and blamed it on the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to take decisive step to tackle the scourge.

“Nigerians were jolted by Tuesday’s coordinated bandits’ attacks, kidnapping and killings in several communities in Niger State.

“Bandits were reported to have on Tuesday, moved from village to village, supported by a helicopter, as they pillaged our compatriots, sacked major highways and held communities in Niger state hostage for several hours without any counter attack,” the party said.

It regretted that while many states were under attack by bandits, APC leaders were busy pursuing phony membership re-registration exercises, instead of rallying security and rescue efforts for the people.

