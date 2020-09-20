News

Insecurity adversely affecting our means of livelihood – North East elders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Our Reporter

 

Some elders from the North East have said that the state of insecurity in the zone has adversely affected the means of livelihood of the people.

They said the situation has compelled them to break their silence.

Accordingly, the elders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the resolution of the National Assembly, and demands by many Nigerians, to appoint new Service Chiefs, to replace the current ones, who have been in office since 2015.

The elders, who made their position known under the auspices of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), said their call followed “the growing security problems in the country.”

The elders explained that their silence in the past was meant to give the Service Chiefs the benefit of the doubt, especially against the backdrop of their pledge to turn things around.

“The security situation in the country is further reinforcing the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nation’s security architecture.

“We, the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, in the strongest terms, restate the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the resolution of the National Assembly and positions of majority of Nigerians to immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges starring us in our face as a nation.

“…we sincerely appreciate the president’s efforts in trying to secure our land and the country at large.

“As elders, we can no longer sit on the fence over the issue which is the nightmare of every Nigerian. We wonder why Mr President is still keeping the Service Chiefs despite calls from every quarter for them to go.

“We wish to remind our dear president that Nigerians are so tired of excuses of insecurity. They want to see changes,” the elders said.

They claimed that: “…sacking the chiefs and appointing new and younger officers into the system will naturally restore lost morale, zeal…

“Mr president must show them the way out, our ways of livelihood in the North East have been destroyed by the insurgents, the poverty level in our zone now is so high.

“It is on these premise that we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs without further delay.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Enron battles Nigeria, U.S. over $80m yacht

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Firm wants $22m from sale of seized Galactica Star A former unit of the Enron Corporation, the United States energy-trading giant, Enron Nigeria Power Holding Limited, has begun a battle with Nigerian authorities over suspended power deals, almost two decades after the collapse of the corporation. The company, according to a report by Bloomberg, has […]
News

Kwara pensions board: AbdulRazaq met N21bn backlog of LG gratuities

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin

The backlog of arrears of local government staff gratuities from 2009 in Kwara State is in excess of N21 billion.   This was disclosed yesterday by the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Local Government Staff Pension Board, Smaila Oyelowo, while testifying before the retired Justice Matthew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 […]
News

Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to Dickson

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given automatic ticket to former Governor Seriake Dickson for election into the National Assembly for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District scheduled for October 31, this year.   The party stakeholders from Bayelsa West were said to have picked the party’s nomination form for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: