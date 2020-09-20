Insecurity adversely affecting our means of livelihood – North East elders

Our Reporter

Some elders from the North East have said that the state of insecurity in the zone has adversely affected the means of livelihood of the people.

They said the situation has compelled them to break their silence.

Accordingly, the elders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the resolution of the National Assembly, and demands by many Nigerians, to appoint new Service Chiefs, to replace the current ones, who have been in office since 2015.

The elders, who made their position known under the auspices of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), said their call followed “the growing security problems in the country.”

The elders explained that their silence in the past was meant to give the Service Chiefs the benefit of the doubt, especially against the backdrop of their pledge to turn things around.

“The security situation in the country is further reinforcing the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nation’s security architecture.

“We, the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, in the strongest terms, restate the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the resolution of the National Assembly and positions of majority of Nigerians to immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges starring us in our face as a nation.

“…we sincerely appreciate the president’s efforts in trying to secure our land and the country at large.

“As elders, we can no longer sit on the fence over the issue which is the nightmare of every Nigerian. We wonder why Mr President is still keeping the Service Chiefs despite calls from every quarter for them to go.

“We wish to remind our dear president that Nigerians are so tired of excuses of insecurity. They want to see changes,” the elders said.

They claimed that: “…sacking the chiefs and appointing new and younger officers into the system will naturally restore lost morale, zeal…

“Mr president must show them the way out, our ways of livelihood in the North East have been destroyed by the insurgents, the poverty level in our zone now is so high.

“It is on these premise that we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs without further delay.”

Like this: Like Loading...